New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Culture Ministry on Monday organised yoga programmes at 75 heritage locations across India on the theme 'Yoga, An Indian Heritage' to mark the International Day of Yoga.

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel performed yoga with officers of the two ministries as well as with yoga experts and yoga fans at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga today.

The Union minister was leading the "Yoga, An Indian Heritage" theme as a part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign.

"The program was organised at 75 cultural heritage locations with the active participation of all institutions and bodies of the ministry to commemorate 75 years of Independence," a statement from the ministry said.

Considering the current Covid pandemic situation, the number of participants for yoga was restricted to 20 at each site.

Before the yoga demonstration, the minister and those attending the programme watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the statement said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Goa CM Pramod Savan, MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and many other dignitaries participated in yoga programmes of the Culture Ministry at different places.

Speaking to mediapersons after the yoga celebrations at Red Fort, Patel said that yoga is the greatest heritage of the country.

"It goes to the credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having popularized this wellness mantra all over the world. And as a result, today the whole world celebrates International Day of Yoga and people have made it a part and parcel of their lives," he said.

He urged the youth to take up yoga in their lives to enjoy a healthy and happy future. Patel further said Modi has announced that the world is getting mYoga app today, which will provide many videos of yoga training based on a common protocol in many languages.

Yoga protocol demonstration at Red Fort was performed in the guidance of Acharya Pratishtha.

Culture Ministry organised yoga and cultural programmes at heritage locations like Ellora Caves (Aurangabad), Nalanda (Bihar), Sabarmati Ashram (Gujarat), Hampi (Karnataka) , Ladakh Shanti Stupa (Leh), Sanchi Stupa (Vidisha), Sheesh Mahal (Patiala), Rajiv Lochan temple (Chhattisgarh) and Bomdila(Arunachal Pradesh).

