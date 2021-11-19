Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) A woman yoga teacher allegedly chopped off the private parts of her male colleague after making him consume some stupefying substance, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

Police have registered a case against the woman for an attempt to murder and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Govt Could Permit Third Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine for People with Low Immunity, Says Report.

"An FIR has been registered against the woman for an attempt to murder. The woman is yet to be taken into custody to know what had happened on the day of the incident," Bhankrota SHO R P Singh said.

According to the police, the incident had happened on November 16 night when the woman allegedly struck off the private parts of her fellow yoga teacher after serving some intoxicating substance to him.

After regaining consciousness, the man found himself lying in a pool of his blood and the woman missing following which he called up his girlfriend who took her to a private hospital.

But the private hospital referred him to the SMS Hospital which admitted and treated him, the police said.

The man lodged a complaint with the police after getting discharged from the hospital, the police said, adding it is trying to trace the woman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)