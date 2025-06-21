New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The India Habitat Centre (IHC) celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with a special session led by renowned yoga expert Kamal Kishore of Yogasana Indraprastha.

Held at the Jacaranda Hall, the event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than 100 IHC employees, who collectively embraced the spirit of yoga and holistic well-being, according to a statement issued by the IHC.

The session began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by IAS officer Srinivas R Katikithala, president of the IHC and secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, along with Professor K G Suresh, director of the IHC, and Yogacharya Kamal Kishore.

This year's theme -- "One Earth, One Health" -- underscored yoga's role in fostering both individual wellness and global harmony. The participants engaged in a guided yoga session focussing on balance, mindfulness and unity with nature.

Speaking on the occasion, Katikithala said, "Yoga is a timeless gift from India to the world. At the India Habitat Centre, we are proud to host initiatives that promote holistic living, balance and inner resilience. Today's session reaffirmed our collective commitment to health and harmony."

Prof. Suresh said, "Yoga transcends physical exercise; it is a celebration of our cultural heritage and spiritual wisdom. We are honoured to host such meaningful observances that bring our community together in pursuit of well-being."

Established in 2015 by the United Nations upon a proposal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Day of Yoga is observed globally on June 21 to recognise yoga's universal appeal and transformative impact on physical, mental and spiritual health.

The IHC, located in the heart of New Delhi, continues to serve as a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, thought leadership and community engagement, reaffirming its dedication to wellness, creativity and shared learning through inclusive and impactful programming, the statement said.

