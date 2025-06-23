India News | Yoga Transforms from Within: Pro-VC of Dev Sanskriti University at Vatican Event

Dehradun, Jun 23 (PTI) Yoga is a path to physical well-being and spiritual upliftment, with the power to transform an individual from within, Pro Vice Chancellor of Haridwar-based Dev Sanskriti University, Chinmay Pandya, said at an International Yoga Day event held in Vatican City.

Pandya spoke at length about India's centuries-old philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and the benefits of yoga at the programme on June 21, a statement issued by the University said.

Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

"The spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is inherent in the Indian culture, which stands for self-awakening, balance and global harmony. Yoga is a lifestyle born out of that culture and has the power to transform a man from within," Pandya, who is currently in Italy, said at the programme.

"Yoga is a means to both physical well-being and spiritual upliftment," he asserted.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Monsoon Likely To Arrive in National Capital on June 24; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms.

Pandya also met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City and several other international dignitaries, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)