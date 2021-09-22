Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 340 crores in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

"I am here to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 340 crores. Congratulations to everyone on this occasion. The government has not discriminated with anyone in matters of development. These projects include schools, hospitals, substation, wellness centre, roads, clean water under Jal Jeevan Mission," Adityanath said.

Highlighting the Covid pandemic management in the state, he said, "Everyone has cooperated with the administration in the battle against Covid-19. But the pandemic is not over yet and protocols still need to be followed. Administration, public representatives, healthcare workers worked tirelessly for the lives and livelihood of all without caring about their own lives. This Uttar Pradesh model is an inspiration for various states in India and countries across the world."

Adityanath said that the state government had achieved its vision of 'Riot-free UP' where there is no riots, anarchy, fear and hooliganism.

"No one has the right to threaten the well-being and lives of the innocent. Earlier in western UP, people questioned whether their women will ever be safe? There used to be massive riots. But the rioters were given a message at the beginning itself that rioting would lead to seizure of their property and it would take generations to pay off the complete compensation. Now, there are no riots, anarchy and hooliganism. There is no sense of fear among people," Adityanath added.

Adityanath asserted that the politics related to religion, caste, vote bank must be stopped and great personalities who worked and gave their lives for India must be respected by all.

"Earlier the government used to place bans on using conch shells, DJs, temple bells etc. But it is our party that has provided the atmosphere that allows every section of the society to celebrate their festivals peacefully. Everyone must remember that their individual identities are not bigger than their national identity," he added.

Highlighting the recent economic success in the state, he said that Rs 3 lakh crores worth of investment has taken place in Uttar Pradesh and the state is transforming into a manufacturing hub.

"Uttar Pradesh is currently exporting products worth Rs 1.21 lakh crores to various countries of the world. Hapur's papads, clothing industry of Pilhuwa helped many families become self-reliant. But with times, the tastes of people have changed. We will have to revive our old industries. The government is trying to make that happen. We are encouraging local products via 'Ek Janpad, Ek Utpaad' scheme," he added. (ANI)

