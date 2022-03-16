Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): As the COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group 12-14 years and for all above 60 years of age began on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached a Civil Hospital in Lucknow for inspection.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Adityanath said that "COVID-19 is under control in Uttar Pradesh, which is the largest state of the country".

"Uttar Pradesh administered the largest number of vaccination doses," he added.

The state has so far administered more than 29 crores 54 lakh doses of the vaccines. "Over 82 per cent of the people of the state have taken the second dose of the vaccines," the Chief Minister said.

The state has nearly 1,000 active cases of the virus, he said. Emphasizing on following COVID appropriate behaviour, Adityanath said, "We need to be cautious as experts are predicting the fourth COVID-19 wave."

The Chief Minister also said that 84 lakh 64 thousand children in the age group 12-14 years will be given a "protective shield" under this vaccination drive.

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years, starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.

The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed 'Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine' against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today.

As per sources, Adityanath will visit Delhi later in the day to attend a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He will return from the national capital late in the evening. (ANI)

