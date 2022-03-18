Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25, according to sources.

BJP's core committee held a six-hour-long crucial meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the formation of government in the state. Names of 36 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Legislative council were also discussed in the meeting attended by the party's national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Yogi Adityanath among others.

According to sources, discussions were also held on the names of prominent faces who will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Several rounds of meetings have taken place within the party after poll results on March 10. Yogi Adityanath has made at least two visits to the national capital after the election results to meet top leaders of the party.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections. (ANI)

