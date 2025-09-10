Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of the state and former Union Home Minister, on his 138th birth anniversary.

After offering floral tributes to Pandit Pant's portrait at the Gorakhnath temple office premises, the Chief Minister recalled his invaluable contribution, saying that in the challenging circumstances following independence, Pandit Pant took visionary and positive steps for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

On behalf of the state government and 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi honoured the sacred memory of Pandit Pant, describing him as a true son of Mother India. He highlighted that Pt Pant, born in Almora, was a great freedom fighter who actively participated in the Independence Movement. After independence, he played a significant role as the first Chief Minister of the then United Province and later Uttar Pradesh following the first general election.

As Chief Minister, Pandit Pant formulated farsighted plans for the state's progress at a time when the nation was struggling with the aftermath of centuries of slavery. Despite the disarray in governance, he took decisive steps to strengthen systems and placed Uttar Pradesh on the path of development.

Later, in 1954, as the Union Home Minister, he carried forward the vision of national unity initiated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and introduced the Rajbhasha sutra, further reinforcing the country's integrity.

Earlier, CM Adityanath reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), scheduled from September 25 to 29 at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, more than 2,500 exhibitors have registered, while over 500 foreign buyers are set to participate in the trade show, which will prominently display the Khadi materials and fashion through a fashion show.

In a post on X, the CM's office said on Monday, "This time, more than 2,500 exhibitors have registered, while over 500 foreign buyers are coming to participate in this trade show. Among the attractions of the trade show, the Khadi-focused fashion show is prominent."

According to the CM's office post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the trade show with Russia participating as a partner country.

"The annual event #UPITS, which introduces entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and traders from around the world to #UttarPradesh's #Craft, #Cuisine, and #Culture, is set to be held from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida. This grand event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russia will participate as the partner country in the third edition," the post read.

UPITS 2025 will be returning for its third edition this year, with the vision of highlighting the government's achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub. (ANI)

