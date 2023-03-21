Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the recently held Global Investors Summit (GIS) has yielded good results for the commissionerate, attracting investment proposals worth Rs 11,000 crore to develop its three of four districts of the Devipatan division into aspirational districts.

Congratulating people's representatives and officials while interacting with reporters following a review meeting at the office of the Information Department in Gonda on Tuesday, CM Yogi said that the development works have progressed fast in the districts, pointing out that in three out of four districts of Devipatan division, the construction of medical colleges has been completed or is in the process of completion.

Also Read | I Think Digital Health is One of the Important Tools That We Have to Strengthen Health … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to the CM, the establishment of a university in the Devipattan has also been proposed in this year's budget in the name of Maa Pateshwari and the Government has sought a proposal for allotment of land for the same from concerned officials.

CM Yogi added that the construction of the airport in Shravasti is in the final stages.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Stalks Minor Girl on Instagram, Posts Her Morphed Picture on Escort Service Website After She Refuses To Share Mobile Number; Arrested.

"Very soon, the airport will have air connectivity. Instructions have been given to connect every district headquarters with the Ring Road as well as to speed up other development works," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the double-engine government is working sensitively and actively for development.

"Six years ago, in terms of per capita income, Gautam Budh Nagar was at the top and Balrampur at the bottom while Gonda was lagging behind in cleanliness. But in the last six years, all four districts have come a long way by working in a positive direction. Positive initiatives were taken to enhance per capita income, improve public conveniences as well as boost tourism and development", CM Yogi remarked.

The Government has also taken steps to connect the youth with the schemes of the Central and State Governments and to provide benefits of government schemes to the farmers, he further pointed out, adding that encouraging results have come out of these efforts and soon the districts will be among the leading districts of the state.

During the interaction with journalists, the CM announced the opening of the Information Department office here.

He also said that the construction of a university and medical college along with the implementation of the National Education Policy and the introduction of quality education and state-of-the-art facilities will take the youth forward on the path of progress.

In the review meeting, instructions were also given to the public representatives and officers of the four districts to accelerate the setting up of facilities related to the common people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)