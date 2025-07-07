Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) In a move to cultivate the next generation of space scientists, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is establishing astro labs in government schools at the block level.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, several such labs, developed on the public-private partnership (PPP) model, are now operational in various districts, the UP government said in a statement here on Monday.

These labs allow students to explore the mysteries of space not just through textbooks but also through hands-on experience with telescopes, VR (virtual reality) headsets and microscopes. The day is not far when every child in the state can dream of reaching the stars like Shubhanshu Shukla and soar toward their aspirations, the statement said.

Named as Amrit Kaal Learning Centres, these astro labs provide rural students the opportunity to understand complex concepts like space, light and gravity through real-time experimentation.

Developed under the PPP model, the labs are equipped with state-of-the-art tools like Dobsonian telescopes, VR headsets and other equipment. The programme also includes orientation sessions, video guides and mentorship initiatives for teachers to support effective teaching.

Ballia District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh said in line with the chief minister's vision, science and astronomy labs have been set up in all 17 blocks of the district to promote scientific thinking. "These labs are designed to foster experiential and inquiry-based learning," Singh said.

Ballia Chief Development Officer (CDO) Aojaswi Raj explained that the cost of setting up each astro lab ranges from Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh, covering both equipment and teacher training.

"The labs have Dobsonian telescopes, VR headsets, light experiment kits, anatomical models, microscopes and other practical tools," Raj said.

He added that these labs have significantly increased students' curiosity and conceptual clarity.

"Children are now asking questions, gazing at the sky with wonder and yearning to explore the secrets of the universe. Thanks to CM Yogi Adityanath's visionary leadership, knowledge of science, sociology and economics is no longer limited to urban areas.

"With access to such resources, children in the state's villages are now dreaming of careers at NASA and ISRO, and beginning to believe that those dreams can come true," he said.

