Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) A delegation from Israel led by its ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during which he pitched for investment in the upcoming Defence Industrial Corridor and collaboration in modernising the state police force.

Gilon said that the Government of Israel is already working with the Uttar Pradesh government to increase farmers' income, provide cleaner drinking water and in water conservation.

Further, he also spoke about transfer of technology in defence and development of industries.

Highlighting that the Defence Industrial Corridor in the state was full of opportunities for investment, Adityanath said, "We have vast lands and adequate human resources. We are providing all necessary resources for companies interested in defence production. This will be a good platform for Israel, which has good experience in drone and anti-drone technology."

The chief minister also told Gilon that Uttar Pradesh was the most populous Indian state with a population of 25 crore. "It is a big market. There is immense scope for work in the food processing sector and Israel can give its proposal in this regard," he said.

Further, Adityanath invited Israeli companies to invest in the upcoming Medical Device Park on the Yamuna Industrial Expressway near New Delhi.

On modernising the state police force, one of the largest of its kind in the world, Adityanath mooted collaborating with Israel and also said Israel can become "our good partner" in strengthening forensic labs.

"With the assistance of Israel, two centres of excellence have been established in Basti and Kannauj, and both are successfully achieving their aims. Our plan is to establish a centre of excellence in the field of horticulture and vegetable production, and we will get the necessary assistance from Israel," Adityanath said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)