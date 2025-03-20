Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to her political opponents not to tarnish the image of West Bengal abroad ahead of her visit to the United Kingdom on March 22.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "During my UK visit, I have some business meetings and also have a program in the Indian High Commission on the 24th, a G2G program on the 26th, and a G2G program in Oxford on the 27th. We have a good relationship with the UK. They also came to the Bengal Global Business Summit."

Also Read | You Can Insult Me but Don't Try To Tarnish Image of West Bengal Abroad: CM Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Her Visit to UK.

Mamata Banerjee said that she would return back on the 28th.

"There is Id festival and Basanti puja, so I have to return. I am preparing a task force for any emergency situations. We have good relations with the UK in the fields of medicine, education, and cultural fields, our students are studying there at various Universities. If Maharashtra is the financial capital of India, then Bengal is the cultural capital of India. I came to know about some emails, letters, and WhatsApp messages that some opponents are sending to Universities abroad to tarnish our image. You can insult me but don't try to tarnish the image of Bengal abroad," she added.

Also Read | CBSE Pattern in Maharashtra Government Schools From Academic Year 2025-26: Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

Last month, CM Mamata Banerjee addressed the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), where she said that the state government has received an investment proposal worth Rs. 4.4 lakh crore at the Summit.

"We don't divide the people. We unite them. We respect people from every caste, religion, creed and community. We must exchange our views together. We must take part in all the festivals. All the festivals are our festivals. Bengal is the cultural capital of India. More than 5000 investors and delegates attended BGBS. We have signed 212 MOUs and letters of Intends signed during this summit covering numerous sectors and many are in the process of tie-up," she had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)