Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 26 (ANI): Two young achievers from the Northeast brought laurels to their respective states by being awarded the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' for outstanding achievements in diverse fields by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Aishi Prisha Borah, a 14-year-old student innovator from Jorhat, Assam, and Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a 9-year-old singing prodigy from Lunglei, Mizoram, were recognised at the national level for their outstanding talent, dedication and contribution in Science and Technology and Art and Culture, respectively.

Aishi Prisha Borah was reported to have demonstrated "remarkable" innovation in science and technology through projects focused on natural farming practices, newspaper mulching, and the development of a machine to manufacture pencils from newspaper waste. She represented her school and region at several prestigious platforms, including the Regional Level State Science Exhibition, the Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini in New Delhi, and the National Children's Science Congress in Ahmedabad. Her achievements included receiving the INSPIRE MANAK State Award (2022) and the Dinanath Pandey Silver Innovator Award at the Innovation Festival 2025. Her consistent pursuit of sustainable solutions and scientific innovation earned her the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in Science and Technology.

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte captivated audiences nationwide with her "soulful", "heartfelt" renditions of patriotic songs at a very young age. Her performances reportedly garnered more than 20 million views on YouTube and over 1.13 million subscribers, earning her widespread appreciation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised her. She had the honour of performing at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Opening Ceremony in Delhi in December 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reported to have come from a humble background, Esther's journey exemplified talent, perseverance, and passion, and she was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in the field of Art and Culture.

Twenty children from eighteen states and union territories were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, and the MoS for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur. (ANI)

