Budaun (UP) May 20 (PTI) A youth has been arrested in Musajhag police station area here for posting a "derogatory" image of Lord Ram on social media, a senior official said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O P Singh said," Imran Hussain of Gularia area was arrested for posting a derogatory image of Lord Ram, apparently as an attempt to cause communal tensions."

The accused has been booked under section 295 A (Deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) of IPC and relevant sections of IT Act, the SSP said.

