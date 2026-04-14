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Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): Streaming platform Peacock has renewed the series 'The Burbs' for a second season following its successful debut earlier this year, according to Variety.

Starring Keke Palmer, the show premiered in February and is inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name.

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"We're so thrilled that audiences loved season one of 'The 'Burbs,' and are going to get to spend more time in Hinkley Hills with Keke and the rest of this incredible cast," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC & Peacock. "A huge congratulations to all of the writers, producers and crew who updated the beloved original film and made something funny, warm and highly contemporary," as per the outlet.

According to Peacock, the series has garnered significant viewership, clocking 1.7 billion minutes (28.3 million hours) since its launch on February 8.

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Alongside Palmer, the show features an ensemble cast including Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch and Kapil Talwalkar.

The series follows a young couple who move into the husband's childhood home, only to have their lives disrupted by a mysterious new neighbour whose arrival unearths secrets and dangers lurking within their seemingly quiet neighbourhood.

Celeste Hughey created the show and served as writer and executive producer on Season 1, with Rachel Shukert also writing and executive producing. Palmer executive-produced in addition to starring. Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson executive-produced Season 1 for Fuzzy Door along with Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment. Nzingha Stewart was a director and executive producer, with Dana Olsen co-executive producing. UCP is the studio, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)