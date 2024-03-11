Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress workers held a protest against the state government on Monday over issues of price rise, unemployment and "mismanagement of the economy" in the state.

The protestors held the protest in front of the residence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in the state capital, Raipur, on Monday.

Visuals show the security forces manhandling several demonstrators as they try to push forward the demonstration in front of the Chief Minister's residence.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan emphasised the state's commitment to fostering an investor-friendly climate aimed at accelerating economic growth and industrialization.

In his customary address to the state legislative assembly on the opening day of the budget session, he said the new government is committed to speeding up industrial, commercial, and professional activities by wisely utilizing diverse resources in the state.

Pointing out that the government will strive for significant revenue growth, he said equal emphasis is also placed on generating abundant employment opportunities across various sectors.

The objective is to empower each individual in the state and promote comprehensive development, the governor said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies on March 8.

The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged nine seats in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019; while the Congress won two of them.

Meanwhile, the BJP, in its first candidate list, fielded all 11 candidates from Chhattisgarh, including Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

