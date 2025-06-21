Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said the core agenda of his government has been to empower youth by integrating them into governance, and make them contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and the country.

Mann was addressing a gathering after distributing appointment letters to 281 recruits.

"I stand here today to distribute job letters to 281 newly selected youth, which is a testament to my government's commitment to providing jobs in a fair and transparent manner," he said.

He said all recruitment have been made purely on merit, with candidates clearing competitive exams.

He accused the previous governments, led by mostly Akali Dal or Congress, of imposing corrupt and regressive policies which jeopardised the future of the state's youth.

Many young people received jobs late because earlier governments showed no real concern for job creation, betraying the people of Punjab, he alleged.

In contrast, the CM claimed that his government recruited 54,141 people across various departments since April 1, 2022.

He said with the current batch of recruitment, this figure has now reached 54,422.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader accused the "traditional political leaders" of colluding behind the scenes for personal gains while pretending to oppose each other in public.

These leaders spit venom against one another from public stages but embrace each other at private functions, he alleged.

"In villages, people fight over political differences while the leaders attend each other's celebrations," he said. They merely played "musical chairs to loot the state every five years," he said.

Mann encouraged the youth to carve out their own identities and strive to leave a mark in society. "The sky's the limit," he said.

The CM also announced the establishment of UPSC coaching centres across Punjab.

These centres will be equipped with libraries, hostels, and other essential facilities to provide quality training for national-level competitive exams, he said.

