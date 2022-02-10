Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Less than six months after a youth raped and murdered a four-and-a-half-year-old girl, a special POCSO court here on Thursday awarded him death penalty.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict Suresh Kumar (25), a resident of Narena area in Jaipur (rural).

On August 11 last year, Kumar had kidnapped the girl, after which he raped and murdered her.

Shankar Dutt Sharma, the then Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (rural), had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) comprising nearly 700 personnel to identify and nab the accused. Kumar was arrested within 15 hours of the crime. The SIT was led by Additional DCP (headquarters) Dharmendra Kumar Yadav.

Chargesheet in the case was filed within eight days, incumbent Jaipur (rural) SP Manish Aggarwal said.

