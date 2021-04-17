Erode (TN), Apr 17 (PTI): The Mahila Court here on Saturday sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in 2020. The prosecution case was that the youth and his friend approached the girl playing near her house and tried to abuse her.

The incident took place at Sathyamangalam.

The child started crying and her parent caught hold of the two.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and a filed a charge-sheet.

Taking up the case, the judge awarded the RI to the youth while acquitting his friend.

