Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) organised the 63rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle at the iconic RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, youth, athletes and fitness lovers as part of the nationwide Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The coastal edition featured a large cycling rally along the scenic beachfront, along with several fitness and cultural activities, including Yogasana Bharat sessions, rope skipping, Kudo martial arts demonstrations, Zumba warm-up and cool-down sessions, and performances by local cultural groups.

Around 500 to 600 cyclists participated in the event, promoting the message of health, fitness and community participation.

Indian athlete Jinson Johnson participated in the event. Johnson is a gold medallist in the 1500m and silver medal winner in the 800m category at the 2018 Asian Games. He also clinched a silver in 1500m at the 2022 Asian Games, making him India's most-accomplished middle-distance runner.

While speaking to ANI, Jinson Johnson emphasised that India should strengthen its sports culture, encouraging at least an hour of daily workout, and praised the Fit India initiative and government efforts as effective platforms to promote fitness.

"India needs to improve its sports culture and these kinds of events will do so. We should work out for an hour a day at least. Fit India is definitely one of the platforms for that and our government is doing a great job."

Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju highlighted that the government, following the Prime Minister's vision, is organising initiatives like the Fit India program to promote fitness across India.

"Our PM wants everyone to be fit and perfect in India. So that's the reason they are conducting many programmes such as these," Vishnu Kumar Raju said while speaking to ANI.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide. Envisioned under the broader Fit India Movement initiated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019, the campaign aims to make fitness an integral part of daily life and inspire behavioural change towards active living.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised every week by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. Of India, the Sports Authority of India, along with partners - the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb association, Kudo association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Indian Rope Skipping Federation, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Parallel activities such as yoga sessions by Yogasana Bharat, rope skipping showcases, Kudo martial arts demonstrations and cultural performances will ensure that the morning evolves into a comprehensive fitness festival rather than just a cycling rally. Through its twin themes of #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to encourage citizens to adopt cycling as a sustainable, accessible and community-driven form of physical activity. (ANI)

