New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will represent India at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, scheduled from March 2 to March 5, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

The MWC is among the world's largest and most influential technology and telecommunications gatherings.

During the visit, the Union minister will inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion at MWC 2026, providing a global platform to showcase India's growing telecom manufacturing capabilities and innovation ecosystem, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

He will also unveil the curtain raiser of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, highlighting India's flagship digital technology forum.

The Union minister is scheduled to deliver an address in the GSMA Ministerial program at the Main Stage Session titled "Built for What's Next," where global leaders will deliberate on future-ready digital infrastructure and emerging technology frameworks.

He will also deliver the Closing Keynote Session on "Breaking the Cost Barrier" at the GSMA Ministerial Stage, focusing on affordable, inclusive, and scalable digital connectivity models for the world.

As part of his engagements, Scindia will interact with global CEOs at a CEO dinner hosted by India, underlining India's commitment to collaborative innovation and trusted partnerships.

The Union minister will also have focused booth visits and technology demonstrations at leading global and Indian companies.

In addition, the Union minister will visit the booth of Tejas Networks for the launch of the T31600-D3 Hyper-scalable DCI Platform, marking a significant milestone in India's advanced telecom product development.

Minister Scindia will also hold high-level bilateral meetings with various stakeholders from the telecom sector to explore cooperation in universal, meaningful connectivity and resilient communication infrastructure.

The Minister's participation at MWC 2026 underscores India's growing stature as a global leader in the digital and mobile ecosystem. Through strategic engagements with governments, industry leaders and technology innovators, the visit aims to deepen international partnerships, attract investment and strengthen India's role in shaping secure, inclusive, and future-ready digital networks worldwide. (ANI)

