Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 29 (PTI): Vital organs of a youth here, critically injured in a road mishap and declared braindead, have been donated.

Satish, after the accident on Sunday, was admitted to the Fr Muller Hospital here. He was in a coma and doctors declared him braindead on Tuesday. In this backdrop, his family decided to donate his organs.

The heart was sent to Manipal Hospital and liver to the Narayana Hridayalaya, both in Bengaluru.

The ambulance carrying the organs headed for the airport and were transported by flight. One kidney was sent to KMC Manipal and the other to KS Hegde Hospital through a green corridor, a press release from the hospital said here.

