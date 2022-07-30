New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said youth should focus on their duties towards the nation and have knowledge of the Constitution.

Addressing teachers and students at the Annual function of Ramjas College, New Delhi today, Birla said, "youth need to understand the thoughts and philosophies of our great personalities. The responsibility of fulfilling the dreams for which they fought rests on the youth."

Referring to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Lok Sabha Speaker mentioned that India has scaled new heights of progress in these 75 years.

"Today it is the responsibility of the youth to take our country forward on the path of progress. How we can bring change in our democratic country so that every citizen can be a stakeholder of progress? This responsibility is also of the youth," Birla underlined.

Speaking further on the responsibility of the youth towards the country, Birla observed that in a democracy, our duty does not end with casting a vote. After the formation of the government, it is the responsibility of the youth to participate in every decision and policies of the government. When a draft is brought before a legislature, the youth should study and analyse the draft and offer their suggestions. This will make legislations meaningful and robust, added Birla.

Emphasizing on innovation, Birla said that innovation should take place in all walks of life, and not just in start-ups. While making ourselves self-reliant, we should provide employment to others. Therefore, the youth of India should constantly experiment and innovate.

Speaking on character building in education, Birla said that thousands of years ago, when students used to go to Gurukul, they were not only given education, but their character was also built.

"Today the world is moving forward towards material prosperity. But India is a country which has a rich spiritual and cultural heritage. It is our culture and civilisation, on the basis of which the youth of India is displaying their talent in many fields in the world, today. They are leading big companies of the world because of their foundational education in India," he said.

He also said that as more than 65 per cent population of India are youth, the path of progress of the country will also have to be decided by them. Governments can only make policies, and bring schemes, but the important responsibility of implementing them and accelerating the development of the country lies with the youth.

With their energy, hard work and ideas, youth will decide what India will be like after 25 years, Birla said. He also added that in today's digital world there is a need that the youth, women and other people of the country should become digitally literate; everyone should have knowledge of technology so that maximum employment opportunities can be created.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that for the last more than 20 years, the participation of women, youth and underprivileged sections of society is increasing continuously in our Parliament and Legislative Assemblies and as such their representation is also increasing. The participation of citizens in the electoral process is also increasing, he said.

He urged the youth to watch the proceedings of Parliament regularly to see how public representatives raise their problems in the House; how national-international subjects are discussed in the House and how agreements and dissent are expressed in democratic institutions. Birla also urged that every youth should know about the Constitution. In this context, he said that soon the Parliament Library would be made available online for all.

Speaking on the duty of youth towards the country, Birla said that we should not only be conscious about our rights, but we also have some duties towards our country, which are necessary to be discharged. The youth have to put more emphasis on their duties because that is the guarantee of our rights. (ANI)

