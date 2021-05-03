Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): After Jammu and Kashmir has announced lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Srinagar came forward to help locals struggling with basic needs.

A number of families have been struggling with basic essentials like food and other related items during the shutdown period in the Valley. These families are being provided help by the NGO which is started by some youth of the Valley in Srinagar.

"We collect donations from various people who are interested in supporting us in our initiative which aims to provide food and other basic items to the underprivileged people of Srinagar. We provide items like rice, oil, sugar, salt, and other essential including dates as the month of Ramadan is going on," Rayaan Farooq, the heald of NGO told ANI.

The NGO receives a number of calls all across the city, following the volunteers of the organization provide help to the distressed families.

"As per the calls, I deliver the help to the people with any discrimination we make sure that the identity of the families who receive the food kit should be hidden, as many people feel ashamed of taking help but we encourage them and said that there is nothing to shame about," said Arshan Shah, a volunteer.

Mehak Parvez, a girl volunteer who receives calls from the women said that many times women who were in need of any personal items feel ashamed of asking it to any male. "So I handle those calls and made sure that the women feel comfortable with me to ask for their personal item," she said.

Now, amid the month of Ramadan, these youngsters desired to expand their initiative as the festival of Eid is ahead considering that so many families are in need on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)