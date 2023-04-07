Tadepalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): YSR Congress party on Friday launched a two-week political outreach campaign titled "Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu" where 7 lakh party workers of YSR Congress will aim to conduct a door-to-door survey of the entire population in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"YSRCP today launched an extensive two-week campaign titled 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' today across the state. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Marri Rajasekhar and Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Kumar were present during the campaign's launch at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli," the press release said.

The campaign will be conducted from April 7 to April 20.

"The 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' is a mega survey where close to 7 lakh grassroots workers will be reaching out to all 1.65 crore households in the State over 2 weeks (April 7-April 20) covering the entire 5 crore population. These 7 lakh grassroots workers consist of a wide network of newly appointed Gruha Sarathis and ward sachivalayam convenors who will be tasked with conducting the door-to-door mega people's survey," it said.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli party office, MLC Marri Rajasekhar revealed crucial details of the massive survey. "Never in this country has any political party dared to go in public and seek a review of their performance. We are confident of our work and the people's support and so we will present you the result of this mega people's survey when the campaign culminates on April 20," he shared.

"The groundwork for the campaign kickstarted a few months ago post which YSRCP has now managed to bring all the important stakeholders on a single platform. All the grassroots soldiers were directly in contact with the party's central office, regional coordinators as well as MLAs for the last 3-4 months. They underwent mandal-wise training in mission mode where they were taught how to conduct public connect programmes effectively," it said.

Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy praised the cadre for all the hard work they put in the past few months.

"I congratulate all the 7 lakh YSRCP grassroots cadre for participating in this extensive campaign. We are transparent and confident of exemplary support from people in this mega survey that we are undertaking," he said.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the campaign will revolve around four elements, Past Vs. Present Pamphlet comparing YSRCP & TDP regime,Praja Maddathu Pusthakam: Survey questionnaire for feedback, Door and Mobile Stickers, Missed call on 8296082960.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Kumar shared how the party came up with the slogan.

He said, "'Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan' is a slogan that has come from the public itself during our Gadapa Gadapaku programme. This was a resounding message that we got across the state and it only proves that CM Jagan is in the hearts of people."

"Apart from a state-level press conference, YSRCP conducted media briefings across 175 Assembly Constituencies with MLAs, ACCs, and MLCs actively participating in this one of its kind campaign," it said. (ANI)

