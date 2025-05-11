Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): The YSR Congress party (YSRCP) has strongly denounced the alleged brutality by the Palnadu District Police, led by Circle Inspector Subbaraidu, against former Minister Vidadala Rajini on Manukondavaripalem, as per a release.

While visiting a family, Former Minister Rajini questioned the unwarranted arrest of her aide, YSRCP activist Srikanth Reddy, only to be allegedly physically pushed aside by CI Subbaraidu to detain Srikanth.

YSRCP said that this shameful act against a former woman minister underscores the complete breakdown of law and order under the current regime, sparking widespread outrage among YSRCP leaders.

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu condemned the police's "inhumane and reprehensible" actions, highlighting a disturbing pattern of targeting YSRCP members, including the recent 3.00 AM arrest of a Dalit woman leader in Kantheru.

While visiting Rajini's residence in Chilakaluripeta, former Minister Perni Nani, MLC Lella Appi Rreddy, former MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, and constituency coordinators Donthireddy Vema Reddy and Diamond Babu expressed solidarity.

They condemned the attack as indication of the deteriorating law enforcement system in the State and accused the authorities of systematically targeting YSRCP leaders.

YSRCP has demanded the immediate suspension of CI Subbaraidu, a thorough investigation into Srikanth Reddy's illegal arrest, and accountability from the state government.

"Such thuggery will not silence us," Rambabu said, pledging legal action and public mobilization to secure justice. (ANI)

