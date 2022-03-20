Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Reiterating that The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) government did not give permission to set up any new distillery after 2019, YSRCP State Joint Secretary Karmuru Venkatareddy slammed the opposition for creating chaos and misleading the public with malicious propaganda against the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the government didn't make any changes to the liquor manufacturing policy and all those new brands were given permission during Chandrababu's regime and has been deliberately misleading the public for political gains.

He stated that all the alleged J-brands were given permits during Chandrababu Naidu's term between 2014-2019, including the President Medal, Governor Reserve, and also brought brands like 999 Powerstar and 999 Legend.

Going into the details, he stated that Vishka Distillery belongs to TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, PMK Distilleries is owned by the relative of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Sri Krishna Distilleries is owned by Adi Keshavulu Naidu and SPY Reddy, they all belong to TDP.

Asserting that the current government is committed to the prohibition of liquor in a phased manner and that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keeping his words. The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in the last two years from May 2020 to March 2022 filed 92,766 cases and arrested 69,178 people.

Besides, 12,40,635 litres of spurious liquor were also seized. He further said that the liquor manufacturing in the State is in line with the stipulated rules and criticised the opposition for creating unnecessary ruckus in the State. (ANI)

