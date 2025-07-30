Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of party MP Mithun Reddy, calling it politically motivated and unjust.

Tamballapalli MLA Dwarakanath Reddy, former Narasapuram MLA Mudunuri Varaprasad Raju, and Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju met Mithun Reddy at Rajahmundry Central Jail and alleged that the government was using police action to target opposition voices.

They demanded a clear explanation from the state government on the reasons behind the arrest.

"This government is deliberately targeting Mithun Reddy to harass him. They are treating Peddireddy like a terrorist or Maoist, subjecting him to constant persecution. We were not even allowed to speak freely with Mithun Reddy in jail. Such a situation shouldn't happen even to one's enemies. Our entire family is deeply disturbed. Our family rose through sheer hard work. But Chandrababu is resorting to acts of vengeance against us. Even though Mithun Reddy's name is not mentioned in the charge sheet, he was unjustly arrested. We grew financially through legitimate contracts," Reddy said.

"When we were speaking to Mithun Reddy, four police officers were surrounding us. What happened to the investigation into the Madanapalle file burning case? Under which specific legal section was Mithun Reddy arrested? The government must explain," he added.

Former Narasapuram MLA Mudunuri Varaprasad Raju said, "Mithun Reddy has been arrested unjustly and sent to jail. Instead of focusing on public welfare, the government is filing cases against YSRCP leaders. Over the past year, the state has witnessed a destructive and vindictive style of governance. On behalf of the YSR Congress Party, we strongly condemn the arrest of Mithun Reddy. Anyone who dares to speak out against this government is being arrested."

Former Minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna stated that this government is trying to silence the voice of the opposition. "When governments fail to earn the trust of the people, it is the opposition that questions them. From the very first day of the coalition government, false actions have been taken against YSRCP leaders. Even though Mithun Reddy has obtained court orders, he is not being provided the necessary facilities. No matter how many hurdles they place in our way, the YSR Congress Party will not back down." (ANI)

