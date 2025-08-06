Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy on Wednesday criticised the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging a complete failure of law and order in the state.

He claimed that people are now afraid to step outside due to the prevailing situation. Reddy alleged that Scheduled Caste (SC) loans are being sanctioned only to TDP sympathisers, highlighting a potential misuse of power and discrimination against those not affiliated with the ruling party.

The MLC claimed that admissions to Nellore's VR High School were granted only to those recommended by TDP leaders, and students from areas where Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana received more votes were given preference. This alleged bias has raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the education system.

Reddy pointed out that VR High School lacks sufficient teachers to accommodate the 1,063 students admitted, which could compromise the quality of education.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar Reddy said, "There is a complete failure of law and order in the state. People are now afraid to even step outside. SC loans are being sanctioned only to TDP sympathisers. Admissions to Nellore's VR High School were given only to those recommended by TDP leaders. We have never seen such a situation before. Admissions were granted in VR High School only to people from areas where Minister Narayana received more votes, and only to those who voted for the TDP...There are not enough teachers in VR High School to accommodate the 1,063 students admitted. Minister Narayana is destroying the education system."

Earlier, Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for "once again betraying" farmers by dismantling the Rythu Bharosa scheme and going back on his pre-election promises.

He said Chandrababu's track record of making grand promises before elections, distributing fake guarantee bonds, and later abandoning them after gaining power has been exposed yet again through the failure of the Super-6 and Super-7 initiatives.

Taking to the social media platform X, Jagan Reddy said that by his admission, Chandrababu has made it clear that farmers have no guarantee of support as long as he remains in power. He recalled that despite inheriting an empty treasury in 2019, his government launched the Rythu Bharosa scheme within four months and implemented it without interruption for five consecutive years.

The YSRCP government provided Rs 13,500 per farmer annually, exceeding the Rs 12,500 promised in the manifesto, and disbursed a record Rs 34,288 crore in investment support.

Jagan said that in contrast, Chandrababu had promised Rs 20,000 per farmer per year under the "Annadata Sukhibhava" scheme, excluding the Centre's Rs 6,000.

"Over two years, farmers were entitled to Rs 40,000 each, but only Rs 5,000 has been given so far, with no clarity on how many even received it. Even two months into the Kharif season, not a single rupee of investment aid has been released, forcing farmers into private debt and moneylenders' hands," the YSRCP chief said. (ANI)

