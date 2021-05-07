Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): YSR Congress Party from Rajampet PV Midhun Reddy donated Rs 1 crore from his fund to Chittoor's Punganur Assembly constituency for COVID-19 treatment.

Reddy handed over the cheque to Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayana on Thursday.

"COVID-19 second wave is causing huge trouble. Number of cases are increasing in Punganur Assembly constituency leading to an alarming situation. All arrangements like beds and oxygen have been made in hospitals in the constituency," Reddy said on the occasion.

"The District Collector has suggested for additional beds and oxygen provisions. They will be made available. Arrangements have been made for taking COVID-19 patients to Ruya or SVIMS hospitals in Tirupati in case of emergency. District collector and other officials are working day and night to provide best treatment to COVID-19 patients," the MP added.

The MP further said that the number of cases may double in coming two weeks so public should restrain themselves from coming out, and obey COVID norms and restrictions.

He appealed to people to maintain social distancing, use masks and sanitizers and take all precautions to prevent the spread of the infection.

At present, Andhra Pradesh has 1,82,329 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

