Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi for demanding the transfer of the probe into renowned singer Zubeen Garg's death from the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

As Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast India Festival and an accused in the case, approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the investigation, sharing an X post on Friday, the Assam CM took a jibe at the Congress and Raijor Dal for "speaking in the same voice" as the accused.

He wrote, "Of late, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Assam Congress and Akhil Gogoi are all making the same demand - that they don't trust Assam Police and a central agency must probe the demise of #BelovedZubeen. Is it a coincidence that all these characters are speaking in one voice?"

Posting a video message, he said that the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia and Akhil Gogoi have expressed distrust in the police and the SIT, and their demands coincide with those of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Sometimes it is a coincidence, sometimes it is deliberate. From yesterday, a new debate has started: 'How can Shyamkanu Mahanta approach the Supreme Court?' No one can stop anyone from approaching the Supreme Court. Today, anyone from anywhere can apply online. Everyone has the right to seek justice. How can I, as a Chief Minister, stop anyone from going to the Supreme Court?"

"What did Shyamkanu Mahanta appeal? 'I don't trust Assam Police; I don't trust the SIT. I don't trust the CM; I need CBI.' Akhil Gogoi has also informed in writing: 'I have no faith in Assam Police or CM, the investigation should go to the CBI'. Debabrata Saikia wrote to the President, asking the same," he added.

Reiterating his trust in the State Police, he said that they have investigated the case and brought all four accused behind bars.

"Is this a coincidence or a kind of conspiracy, I don't know...But the Assam Police has investigated cases outside India, including this one in Singapore and kept the four accused in jail today," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma announced a judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

In an X post, he wrote, "Assam Government will constitute a Judicial Commission under Hon'ble Mr Justice Soumitra Saikia to examine the circumstances surrounding the demise of #BelovedZubeen."

Mahanta, who has been arrested by the Assam CID, has also sought the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor and supervise the investigation pertaining to the death of the singer. (ANI)

