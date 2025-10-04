Bengaluru, October 4: Bengaluru police have launched an investigation after a woman accused her husband, Syed Inamul Haq, of secretly recording their intimate moments and coercing her into sexual exploitation. In her complaint at Puttenahalli Police Station, the woman alleged, “The accused has captured private photos and videos without my consent and has shared it with his friends who are abroad.”

She further claimed that Haq blackmailed her with the recordings, saying he would leak them online if she refused his demands. “He had threatened to leak the photos and videos online if I don’t accept these demands. He also pressurised me to have physical relationship with his clients who are abroad,”the woman stated in her FIR. Pune Horror: Man Has Forced Sex With Estranged Wife, Then Squeezes Haldi-Kumkum Smeared Lemon Into Her Private Parts in Black Magic Ritual Over Alimony Row in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The complainant also accused Haq of concealing the fact that he was already married before their wedding and of subjecting her to repeated physical abuse. According to her, the harassment involved both emotional and physical coercion, creating a climate of fear. Bhind Shocker: Porn-Addict Man Kills Wife for Refusing To Record Sex Act; Police Find Obscene Videos and Sex-Enhancement Drug Searches on His Phone.

Based on the woman’s allegations, police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Haq and three others on charges including conspiracy, criminal harassment, and violation of privacy. Investigators are now gathering electronic evidence from the couple’s residence and devices to verify her claims.

The shocking revelations have sparked outrage, highlighting the dangers of technology-enabled abuse within marriages. Police have assured that the case will be pursued strictly under relevant legal provisions, while the complainant has demanded justice for the exploitation and trauma she endured.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

