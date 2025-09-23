New Delhi, September 23: Despite India and United States bilateral relations suffering a sharp short term setback, the long term interests of both the countries will eventually bring both of them "on an even keel", Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, highlighting that despite the imposition of tariffs and the fee hike on H1B visa applications, both countries are still cooperating at various levels of their respective administrations.

The former Minister of State for External Affairs when asked if India and US relations are at a point of no return, mentioned that apart from cooperation in Defence, Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Space and other sectors, India and US still share "real fundamentals" with a large number of Indian origin population residing in US, from students to CEOs in Silicon Valley. "No, I would not say it is a point of no return. Because I do believe the longer term interest of both countries will eventually bring us back on even keel. It is certainly a very sharp setback in the short term. It is costing us. It is costing jobs in India, losses in India. For India it is undoubtedly bad news this year. But look at the larger picture," Tharoor told ANI in an interview. ‘India Is a Relationship of Critical Importance to US’, Declares US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Meeting EAM S Jaishankar.

Tharoor further expressed confidence in cooperation across sectors continuing between the two countries, with both New Delhi and Washington working at various levels of government, which doesn't seem to be stopping from either side. "Is America, whatever Mr Trump do, prepare to write of India altogether? At the moment there is no reason to imagine that. There is a lot of cooperation taking place in defence, on intelligence sharing, number of areas of cooperation, everything ranging from outer space, to IT and AI and so on at various levels, well below the level of the heads of government. I don't see that suddenly halting, no one has told anybody in America to stop doing that. Those are of great interest to both the countries," the Congress MP mentioned.

More than 4 million Americans are of Indian descent, Indians also comprise of the largest single student group of international students in the country, and the largest number of CEOs who are not American by birth are also Indians, Tharoor added, highlighting the connection between the two countries. According US Census Bureau and American Community Survey (ACS) estimates of 2023, around 5.9 million people in the US identify as Indian, either alone or along with other ethnic and racial groups, with Indians now comprising more than 21 per cent of the Asian population in the country. Chinese origin people are the second largest group in the country, according to the estimates.

When asked whether India has been alienated as similar tariffs as a "penalty" for purchasing Russian oil have not been imposed on China, Tharoor questioned why there was a need to disrupt a 3-decade long partnership, as the unfairness of the trade restrictions and the subsequent offensive statements by Peter Navarro, the US president's advisor, has not been appreciated. "The unfairness of this has definitely created a very strong backlash in India, and the accompanying insults, both by Mr Trump's own language in his statements and tweets and subsequently the extremely offensive statements by his advisor by Mr Navarro, those have certainly got a backs up in New Delhi and across the country. Frankly, if there is no particular problem in a relationship which for thirty years has been heading towards greater closeness and greater warmth, why would you suddenly use this kind of language about India, it is not at all appreciated," he said. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: White House Clarifies USD 100,000 Fee on H-1B Visa Applications Will Only Apply to New Applicants.

Despite the imposition of a cumulative 50 per cent tariff on imported Indian goods and the recent increase in H1B visa application fee to USD 100,000, India and US have continued trade negotiations and talks between various leaders from both New Delhi and Washington. Millions of Indians are residing in the US under the H1B visa. While the fee hike is only on new applications, the presidential proclamation had triggered panic in communities for a short while, with people trying to get back to the US to ensure they get entry into the country.

Earlier, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar agreed on sustained engagement in priority areas while meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch."

India and the US are also working towards concluding a trade agreement, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal leading a delegation of talks in Washington. US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July amid trade talks between the two countries and later imposed another 25 per cent tariff on the purchase of Russian oil. The countries have resumed talks for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

