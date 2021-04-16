Actor Mads Mikkelsen has come on board to star alongside Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise. According to Variety, James Mangold is taking over the directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four Indiana Jones movies. Spielberg will serve as a producer on the project with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Steven Spielberg Steps Down As Director of Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold Speculated To Take Over The Reins.

The movie will mark Ford's return to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time. The screen icon first played the part in Spielberg-directed Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. He reprised his role in three more movies: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Harrison Ford Wants to Get ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Right.

Plot details for Indiana Jones 5 haven't been revealed yet and it's unclear what character Mikkelsen will be playing in the movie. Veteran music composer John Williams, who worked on all the previous films in the franchise, will be scoring the music for the new movie as well.

