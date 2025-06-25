Did ICE Deport Mads Mikkelsen Over JD Vance Meme? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Sent Back From US

Mumbai, June 25: Did a meme really get a Norwegian tourist deported from the US? Claims circulating online suggest that Mads Mikkelsen, a 21-year-old from Norway, was denied entry after ICE agents allegedly found a meme of Vice President JD Vance on his phone. The story, originally reported by a British tabloid, the Daily Mail, quickly went viral and sparked outrage on social media. However, a fact check by US Customs and Border Protection revealed why the Norwegian tourist was really sent back from the US. Did Beyoncé Wear Custom Manish Malhotra Outfit With 10,000 Swarovski Crystals During Cowboy Carter Tour? Here’s the Truth Behind Pop Icon X Indian Designer Fashion Collab Claim.

Mads Mikkelsen, who was travelling to visit friends in the US, was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey. According to his account, ICE officers questioned him for several hours and demanded access to his phone, threatening him with fines or imprisonment if he refused. During the search, officers discovered a meme of Vice President JD Vance and a photo of a wooden pipe, which Mikkelsen said was a personal item made for a friend years ago. The meme quickly became the focus of the story, leading many to believe it was the reason for his deportation. Is Summer 2025 Shorter by 15 Minutes Than Last Year? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim That Interrupts the Summer Season in Northern Hemisphere.

Norwegian Tourist Mads Mikkelsen Deported From US Over JD Vance Meme: Report

🚨#BREAKING: A 21-year-old Norwegian tourist was refused entry to the U.S. and deported after ICE agents allegedly found a meme of Vice President JD Vance on his phone. The tourist claimed officers threatened him with a $5,000 fine or up to five years in prison if he didn’t… pic.twitter.com/TUInnYKLsA — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 24, 2025

US Customs Debunk Viral Claim About Mads Mikkelsen’s Deportation

Fact Check: FALSE Mads Mikkelsen was not denied entry for any memes or political reasons, it was for his admitted drug use. pic.twitter.com/is9eGqILUq — CBP (@CBP) June 24, 2025

However, US Customs and Border Protection clarified that Mikkelsen was not denied entry due to the meme or any political reasons. Instead, the true cause was his admitted drug use. Authorities have dismissed the claims linking the deportation to the meme, labelling the viral reports as false. Despite the controversy, officials emphasised that immigration decisions are based on established regulations and security protocols, not on social media content or memes found on travellers' devices.

