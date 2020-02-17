India's Koneru Humpy Wins Cairns Cup Chess 2020 Tournament

Koneru Humpy (photo CRedits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 17: World Rapid champion, India's Koneru Humpy on Sunday (local time) won the Cairns Cup chess tournament. Humpy won the title after winning six points off nine rounds. This was the second edition of the Cairns Cup.

International Chess Federation's official handle tweeted the final results. Reigning world champion Ju Wenjun finished at the second spot while Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk came third.

Last year, Koneru managed to win the 2019 women's world rapid chess championship. She had defeated China's Lei Yingjie in the final playoff match.

