India's Oldest COVID-19 Survivor, Wife Discharged from Kerala Hospital

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 3 (PTI) A 93-year old man, India's oldest COVID-19 survivor, and his wife were discharged from the government Medical College Hospital here on Friday, days after they fully recovered, in what is being dubbed by the medical community as a "miracle cure", officials said.

Thomas Abraham and 88-year old Mariyamma have recovered after days of life-and-death battle against the deadly coronavirus since their admission to the hospital on March 9, officials said.

"They are fine now. The decision to discharge them was taken after their latest sample test also turned negative for coronavirus," a state government official said.

The couple hailing from Ranni village in Pathanamthitta district had contracted the virus from their son, daughter- in-law and grandson who returned from Italy last month. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)