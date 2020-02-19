Indigo Removes 5 Passengers from Jeddah-bound Flight at IGI After They Try to Enter Cockpit

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Indigo Airlines removed five passengers from a Jeddah-bound flight at Delhi's IGI airport after they tried to enter the cockpit, apparently to enquire about a delay in the departure of the flight, the airline said on Wednesday. "On February 18, five passengers were offloaded as they were trying to enter the cockpit," an Indigo spokesperson said.The Delhi Police have been informed about the incident, the official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)