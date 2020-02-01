Interstate Auto-lifters' Gang Busted Arrest, 5 Held

Ghaziabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Five members of an interstate auto-lifters' gang were arrested and 15 two-wheelers recovered from their possession here, police said on Friday.

The five were nabbed by a police team near Hindon canal Thursday night, they said.

They have been identified as Sonu alias Krishna Pal, Rakesh, Imran, Saleem and Noor Hasan, police said.

Sonu, the mastermind of the gang, told police that they stole over 500 two-wheelers, police added.

Fifteen two-wheelers were recovered from them, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)