Italy Nearing 30,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths

Rome, May 7 (AP) Italy's confirmed coronavirus death toll is nearing 30,000.

The health ministry says there were 274 deaths in the 24-hour period ending Thursday evening, raising to 29,958 the number of people who have died with diagnosed COVID-19 infections.

Health authorities say the death toll is likely much higher, since some who died in nursing homes or in their own home, especially the elderly, might have had coronavirus infections but were never tested.

Italy registered 1,401 new cases, increasing the country's overall count of confirmed COVID-19 infections to 215,858. (AP)

