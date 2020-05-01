J-K Administration Issues Online Registration Forms for Migrants

Jammu, May 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued online registration forms and helpline numbers to facilitate migrants stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official spokesperson said.

The union territory has appointed a team of seven officers to coordinate and monitor the movement of its residents returning from other parts of the country, he said.

The migrants have been asked to register on www.jktpo.in.

"Persons desirous of returning back are required to fill in relevant forms with the details and after due process, the movement pass will be provided," the spokesperson said.

