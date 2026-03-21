PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: As India continues to strengthen access to drinking water through initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensuring that the water reaching households is truly safe remains equally important. For over 40 years, ZeroB has worked with a clear mission: to provide clean and safe drinking water to every corner of the country and across every section of society. Guided by its vision of "Bharat Ka Paani," the brand has consistently focused on making dependable water purification solutions accessible to Indian households. Building on this legacy, Suraksha 2.0 is made with silver-infused resin-based technology, designed to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, making it a reliable purification solution designed to safeguard every tap in India.

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The Government of India recently approved the extension and restructuring of the Jal Jeevan Mission until December 2028, aiming to provide tap water connections to over 19.36 crore rural households across the country. With enhanced investment and structural reforms in rural drinking water systems, the initiative is expected to significantly strengthen India's water infrastructure.

While large-scale programs such as Jal Jeevan Mission ensure water reaches households, maintaining water safety at the point of consumption remains equally important. Water can sometimes get exposed to contamination during storage, distribution, or local handling conditions. This is where reliable purification solutions play a crucial role.

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ZeroB's Suraksha 2.0 is designed to provide an additional layer of protection for households by ensuring that drinking water remains safe even after it reaches the tap. Built on ZeroB's long-standing expertise in water purification technology, the system focuses on delivering clean and dependable drinking water suitable for everyday household use.

Speaking on the importance of strengthening safe drinking water practices, Yogesh Bajpai, CEO of ZeroB, said:

"At ZeroB, our mission has always been to ensure clean and safe drinking water reaches every corner of the country and every section of society. After four decades of experience in water purification, we have strengthened this commitment with Suraksha 2.0, a solution designed to protect every tap in India and ensure that the water people consume remains truly safe."

The Jal Jeevan Mission's next phase places greater emphasis on sustainable service delivery, digital water monitoring through the Sujalam Bharat framework, and long-term drinking water governance. Experts believe that such structural improvements will help India build a resilient drinking water ecosystem from source to tap.

On World Water Day, ZeroB reiterated its commitment to contributing to this ecosystem by continuously strengthening its water purification solutions for Indian households. With decades of expertise in water purification and total water management, ZeroB continues to work toward a simple but powerful goal: ensuring that every Indian family has access to clean, safe, and reliable drinking water every day.

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