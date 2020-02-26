J P Nadda on Two-day Visit to Himachal Pradesh from Thursday

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh beginning Feburary 27, party's state unit chief Rajeev Bindal said on Wednesday.

This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after he took over the party's reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

Nadda will visit Solan and Shimla on Thursday and his home district Bilaspur on Friday, Bindal told reporters in Solan district.

The BJP chief will be accorded a civic reception in Solan's Thodo Ground at 11 am, followed by another in state capital Shimla at 4 pm, he said.

According to Bindal, Nadda will also attend meetings of the core group of the BJP legislative body and state office bearers in Shimla.

On Friday, the party chief will be accorded a civic reception in Bilaspur district's Jhandutta, he said.

