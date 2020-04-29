Jharkhand CM Condoles Irrfan Khan's Demise

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranchi, Apr 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will always be remembered as an "extraordinary actor".

In his condolence message, Soren said that he was very sad to hear about the death of the talented actor.

"He will always be remembered as an extraordinary actor and his impactful work. My prayers are with his family and loved ones," Soren tweeted.

Khan, 54, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

