Jitendra Singh Cautions Against Laxity, Says Haste May Adversely Affect Gains Achieved in Lockdown

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said any laxity or haste on the part of people may adversely affect the advantage gained in the six weeks of the lockdown enforced to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a two-hour long video conference with public activists from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh also said there is no prohibition in people's return to the Union Territory but caution has to be taken as per the home ministry guidelines to avoid COVID-19 risk to anyone.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The first and second phase of lockdown in India was from March 25 to April 14 and April 15 to May 3, respectively. The third phase began from May 4 and would end on May 17.

Any laxity or haste at this stage could adversely affect the advantage gained in the last six weeks of the lockdown enforced to check the coronavirus endemic, he said at the video conference.

Assuring those returning to Jammu and Kashmir from outside to have patience and bear with authorities, Singh said even though the movement of people is continuing uninterrupted but it has to be carried out with caution and in keeping with the guidelines to avoid risk to others.

The Union minister in the Prime Minister's Office appreciated public activists and the civil society for coordinating with the administration in perfect harmony to fight the pandemic

Singh said the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been doing better than many other states and UTs in the fight against the coronavirus.

He said the administration and other agencies, particularly at the entry point of Lakhanpur (Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border) were under tremendous pressure and were trying to accommodate all.

However, the minister said, preference was given to "hard-pressed" labourers, who had gone out for work and then got held up because of the lockdown.

During the interaction, participants from Kathua, Anantnag, Udhampur, Doda, Bhaderwah, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch district, among other places, were by and large, appreciative of the proactive measures taken by the administration, a statement said.

The participants thanked Singh for being in regular touch with them during this period of the crisis and for enabling coordination between the administration and the civil society, it said

The public activists assured that in the future also they would continue to offer all cooperation from their side.

The minister requested the district representatives and other participants to keep providing their inputs so that the follow up of all current issues can be done effectively on day-to-day basis.

He said a mechanism has been developed whereby the inputs are received round-the-clock and, if required, contact is established with the respective district administration in any part of the country.

