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Aditya Dhar’s spy-action sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has officially entered the record books, becoming the first Hindi-language film to surpass the INR 1,700 crore mark at the global box office. On its 25th day of release, the film continued its dominant theatrical run, bolstered by a strong fourth weekend that saw a significant jump in footfalls across major Indian circuits. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date: Ranveer Singh’s INR 1,600 Crore Blockbuster To Stream on JioHotstar After IPL 2026.

As of Monday, the film’s worldwide gross stands at an estimated INR 1,712.98 crore. This milestone is particularly notable as the movie achieved these figures without a release in Gulf territories or China, markets that traditionally contribute heavily to the international earnings of Indian blockbusters.

Dhurandhar 2s Road to INR 1,700 Crore

The Ranveer Singh-led thriller maintained a steady grip throughout its first three weeks and showed remarkable resilience on its fourth Sunday. According to trade reports, the film earned approximately INR 14.75 crore net on Day 25 in India, pushing its domestic net total to INR 1,083.67 crore.

Industry analysts credit the film's "long-tail" performance to positive word-of-mouth and a lack of major competition in the Hindi market. The sequel has now comfortably outpaced its 2025 predecessor, solidifying the Dhurandhar franchise as the most successful Indian film series, with a combined lifetime collection exceeding INR 3,000 crore.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Chases ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Baahubali 2’ Records

With the INR 1,700 crore barrier broken, Dhurandhar 2 is now setting its sights on the lifetime totals of two pan-Indian titans: Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The film currently sits as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. It is now less than INR 30 crore away from overtaking the worldwide gross of Pushpa 2 (INR 1,742 crore). If the current momentum holds, trade experts predict it will soon challenge Baahubali 2 (INR 1,788 crore) to claim the second spot on the all-time list, trailing only the sports drama Dangal.

A New Benchmark for Hindi Cinema

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Singh), an undercover operative navigating the dangerous underworld of Karachi. Asha Bhosle Tribute: How the Legendary Singer’s Classic ‘Piya Tu Ab to Aaja’ Elevated Ranveer Singh’s Swagger in ‘Dhurandhar’ With ‘Monica’.

While Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 relied on massive contributions from multiple regional languages, Dhurandhar 2 has derived the vast majority of its revenue from its primary Hindi version. This unique performance has set a new benchmark for Bollywood, proving that a single-language lead can still compete with the largest pan-Indian productions in the modern box office era.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).