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The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is set to host a high-stakes encounter tonight as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face the clinical Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 of IPL 2026. While the Royals are looking to maintain their perfect start to the season, the hosts are desperate to secure two points and move up from the bottom half of the table. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard here.

With the first game at this venue being a relatively low-scoring affair, fantasy players will be keeping a close eye on the pitch conditions and the significant dew factor expected in the second innings.

IPL 2026 Team Standings and Current Form

Rajasthan Royals enter this fixture as the team to beat. With 8 points from four matches and a commanding Net Run Rate of +2.055, the Royals sit comfortably at the top of the points table. Their recent 6-wicket victory over RCB highlighted the depth of their batting, led by the emergence of young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast for SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled for consistency. Currently placed 7th with just one win from four games, SRH faces an added challenge with the continued absence of regular captain Pat Cummins due to a back injury. Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan will lead the "Orange Army" in a must-win scenario tonight.

Pitch Report and Conditions

The Uppal track is traditionally known as a "batting paradise," though the early matches of the 2026 season have shown some assistance for the spinners.

Average 1st Innings Score: 190–200 runs.

Weather: Clear skies with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 32°C.

Dew Factor: High dew is expected from the 12th over of the second innings, making the toss crucial. The team winning the toss is almost certain to opt for fielding first.

SRH vs RR: Top Fantasy Picks

For your Dream11 and fantasy cricket teams, several players stand out based on their current form and historical performance at this venue:

Abhishek Sharma (SRH): A vital pick for any fantasy side. His explosive strike rate in the Powerplay makes him a high-value asset, particularly in Hyderabad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): Coming off a "Player of the Match" performance earlier this week, Jaiswal is currently the most consistent opening batter in the tournament.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Despite SRH's poor run, Klaasen remains a dangerous finisher. He averages over 45 at this stadium with a strike rate exceeding 175.

Ravi Bishnoi (RR): The Purple Cap contender has been instrumental in the middle overs, utilizing the slight grip offered by the Hyderabad surface.

Dhruv Jurel (RR): Batting at No. 3 this season, Jurel has provided stability and quick runs, making him a reliable wicketkeeper-batter pick. SRH vs RR Match Prediction and Betting Odds

According to the latest market data, Rajasthan Royals are the favourites to win tonight’s contest. Predictive models give the Royals a 54.5% win probability, compared to 45.5% for the Sunrisers. Betting odds currently hover around 1.78 for RR and 2.05 for SRH, reflecting the gap in recent form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).