Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Mumbai [India], April 13 (ANI): Reliance Jio and Bank of Baroda on Monday announced a partnership to launch 'bob World Lite', a mobile banking app designed specifically for feature phone users, on the JioPhone Prima 4G device, in a move aimed at expanding digital banking access across India.

The initiative aligns with the vision of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to promote financial inclusion and make digital payments accessible to users beyond the smartphone ecosystem.

Also Read | .

The 'bob World Lite' app has been developed to provide a comprehensive suite of everyday banking services on affordable feature phones, addressing the needs of millions of users in semi-urban and rural areas. Unlike traditional mobile banking applications, the app is built with a lightweight, low-bandwidth architecture, enabling seamless usage with keypad navigation and secure access.

Under the partnership, the app will come pre-loaded on JioPhone Prima 4G devices and will be accessible directly from the home screen. Existing JioPhone Prima 4G users can also download the app through the JioStore.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Teen Girl Runs Away Claiming Mother Favoured Younger Sister, Found Safe by Police.

The platform is open not only to existing Bank of Baroda customers but also to customers of other banks through a simple self-onboarding process.

Currently, the app offers features such as UPI-enabled Scan & Pay, money transfers, bill payments, recharges, and profile management, with additional functionalities expected to be rolled out over time.

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "At Jio, we have always focused on expanding the reach of digital services to every Indian, at scale and with affordability at the core. JioPhone has been central to realising that vision, putting affordable devices and digital services in the hands of millions of users across India, while serving as a powerful tool for digital democratization and inclusion."

He added, "Today, our partnership with Bank of Baroda marks the next step in that journey, enabling seamless digital banking access at scale for millions of users. We are bringing full-featured banking to JioPhone users across the country seamlessly, securely, and in a way that is built around their needs."

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Baroda, said the initiative is a significant step towards extending digital banking beyond smartphones and bridging the digital divide.

He stated "Driving digital inclusion remains a core priority for us at Bank of Baroda. Presently, bob World mobile banking caters to retail customers and bob World business serves merchants, SME and corporate customers. Our partnership with Jio to launch bob World Lite is a significant step towards extending digital banking beyond the smartphone ecosystem".

He further added "With a large and growing base of feature phone users in India, this initiative enables simple, secure, and anytime banking while helping bridge the digital divide. This initiative also opens up opportunities for us to onboard and engage with a wider customer base, reinforcing our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth."

Leveraging Jio's extensive digital reach and strong presence across the country, along with Bank of Baroda's nationwide network and customer base, the partnership is expected to significantly expand access to digital banking services and strengthen financial inclusion across India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)