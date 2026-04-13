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The cinematic world of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has found its rhythmic heart in a 1971 classic, though the tribute now carries a profound sense of loss. Filmmakers recently revealed that a centrepiece action sequence in the film is powered by a reimagined version of "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", the iconic hit performed by the legendary Asha Bhosle. This news arrives as India and the global music community mourn the passing of the "Queen of Versatility," who died yesterday, Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer To Be Laid to Rest With Full State Honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Today.

How Timeless Asha Bhosle Track Powers Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Director Aditya Dhar has integrated the track not as a mere background score, but as a defining element of Ranveer Singh’s character "swagger." In a pivotal sequence, Singh’s character, an elite undercover agent, navigates a high-stakes confrontation while the song’s legendary "Monica, O My Darling" hook plays.

Insiders suggest that the decision to use the original 1971 vocals, layered with modern electronic arrangements, was intended to celebrate Bhosle's rebellious and youthful energy. Singh himself recently paid tribute to the singer on social media, calling her "irreplaceable and incomparable."

The Legacy of a Musical Revolutionary

Originally composed by RD Burman for the film Caravan, "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" broke traditional tropes of Indian playback singing with its bold, Western-influenced sound. Its inclusion in Dhurandhar acts as a thematic bridge, connecting the 1970s' counter-culture cool with the high-octane grit of 2026 cinema.

As the industry reflects on her eight-decade career spanning over 12,000 songs in 20 languages, her presence in a contemporary blockbuster like Dhurandhar underscores her lasting influence. Producers noted that the track has become a hallmark of the film's identity, ensuring her voice remains at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist.

State Honours and National Farewell for Asha Bhosle

The nation continues to pay its respects today, April 13, as Bhosle’s mortal remains were kept at her Lower Parel residence for public tribute. Dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and music maestro AR Rahman, have expressed deep grief over the "irreparable loss" to Indian heritage. Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Salman Khan Remembers Legendary Singer As ‘Irreplaceable Voice of Indian Music’ (View Post).

The legendary singer will be cremated with full state honours this afternoon at 4:00 PM at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. While the voice that defined Bollywood for generations has fallen silent, her work in upcoming projects like Dhurandhar ensures her artistic spirit continues to resonate.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).