J&K Bank Donates Rs 5 Crore Towards J&K Relief Fund

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs five crores to Lt Governor G C Murmu as a contribution to the J&K Relief Fund to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.

The cheque was handed over to the Lt Governor by Chairman and Managing Director, J&K Bank, R K Chibber at Raj Bhavan here.

The Lt Governor asked Chibber to release the overdraft to Jan Dhan account holders as per the financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implement the RBI guidelines regarding the three-month-long moratorium on payments of installments of term loans, the spokesperson said.

He also asked him to enhance the working capital limit of the bank by 10 per cent, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor asked the CMD to formulate an effective strategy to deal with the emerging situation and take proactive measures to sensitize the masses about various government schemes and relief packages through awareness programmes, especially in view of the COVID-19 threat.

